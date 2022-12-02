Wholesome Video Shows Desi Groom Surprising Bride By Dancing to 'O Meri Heer Ve'

Indian wedding videos have a special place in the hearts of people. From dance performances, wedding outfits, and entries of the couple to funny wedding moments, there are endless videos online. One such clip is now going viral on social media where a groom sings and performs for his bride and wins her heart.

In the video shared user named Makeup by Komal Hire on Instagram, one can see a bride walking down the aisle as she makes her way to the stage. As she walks in, the groom approaches her and begins singing and dancing to the song O Meri Heer Ve Tu Jug Jug Jeeve. On watching the groom perform, the bride instantly began to blush and couldn’t control her smile. The crowd, on the other hand, can also be heard cheering for the happy couple. Towards the end of the video, the couple is seen making their way to the stage. The caption also read, “Bridal entry like these melts my heart".

The video amassed over 1.7 million views as of now. Social media users went on to praise the couple for how cute they looked together. One of the users wrote, “Every girl deserves a husband like this". Another user wrote, “Surely a dream". A third user wrote, “he just raised the bars". Several other users commented with hearts, fire, heart-struck, and happy emojis.

Previously, a video of a “surprise bride entry" went viral on the internet. This one, on the other hand, is unlike anything you’ve seen before and includes an adorable surprise at the end. Saba Kapoor, creative director of Nivasa and based in Gurugram, is shown in the video getting her family and friends involved in her “surprise bride entry."

In the video, Saba and her family dance to Sau Aasmaan from the 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho. Along the aisle that goes up to the groom’s position, her friends and relatives are arranged in a line on either side. Everyone alternates dancing with the bride as she walks down the aisle.

