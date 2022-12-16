Home » BUZZ » Who's the 'Rudest' Hollywood Celebrity? Jennifer Lopez Has Topped the List on TikTok

Who's the 'Rudest' Hollywood Celebrity? Jennifer Lopez Has Topped the List on TikTok

Many TikTokers and Twitter users have been claiming that Jennifer Lopez has been their 'rudest' celebrity encounter.

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 13:41 IST

TikTok is not a fan of Jennifer Lopez. (Photo: Reuters; Inset: Tiktok)
TikTok is not a fan of Jennifer Lopez. (Photo: Reuters; Inset: Tiktok)

TikTokers have been sharing their worst celebrity encounters and some clear patterns have emerged. One would, however, be wise to take all the anecdotes with a pinch of salt as they are not verifiable. But, TikTokers and Twitter users seem to be collectively implying that Jennifer Lopez might take the cake when it comes to “rude" celebrity encounters. Many TikTokers claimed that she mistreated drivers, casino staff, pedicurists and other service workers.

Apart from the many claims about Jennifer, people also mentioned other celebrities like Lizzo and Clare Danes. There were many Twitter users who doubted the anecdotes, with some of them dismissing the claims as rumours and “urban legends".

Celebrity stories often pass down from mouth to mouth and get blown out of proportion, so it is important not to take these anecdotes as absolute truths. Here’s one user claiming her encounter was nice:

Lopez recently made an announcement about her upcoming album after a hiatus of nine years. The new album titled ‘This Is Me… Now’ is a romantic play on her third studio album, ‘This Is Me…Then’ to mark its 20th anniversary. Though the album is set for release in 2023, Lopez has already revealed its tracklist.

