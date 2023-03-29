An adorable yet exciting video of a baby crawling race has left the internet in splits. What steals the limelight is that until the last moment, it’s difficult to predict who the winner is going to be. The match was conducted at a basketball arena, with the babies stationed at the start line along with their fathers. Meanwhile, the moms were waiting at the finish line. The rules are all the same, the babies have to crawl and cross the finish line and the first becomes the ultimate winner. But unlike adults, it is extremely hard for parents to pass this information on to their toddlers.

The video that’s doing the rounds on social media showcases how after the start whistle, the dads are constantly encouraging the little kids to move in the finish line direction. Some confused babies stay at the start line, but a few move. Of them, one is seen closing the distance with great speed but the kid pauses just a couple of steps behind the end line. Meanwhile, another baby takes over and reaches just inches away from the first one. When it appears, the winner could be any of the two, a new twist arises.

A third baby picks up the pace and eventually becomes the winner while the other two just stay very close to the finish line. After the ultimate winner completes the race, the crowd gathers and fills the hall with echoes of hoots and applause. According to a report by Indian Express, the competition was hosted at the Dean E Smith Centre in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The name of the race is reportedly Diapers To Dorm Dash.

The Twitter page that shared the footage compared the hilarious race with life. “Zindagi bhi aisi hi ho (life should also be like this). It’s now how to start but how you finish. Laugh your lungs out!" Watch the funny video here:

While the clip cracked up many users, several Twitteratis compared the race to a big life lesson. A user commented, “The learning is that we often make similar mistakes in life which turn us away from success! So near yet so far."

Another wrote, “They are just like most of us. We don’t really know what’s ahead, where the finish/goal lies. Just beating around the bush."

One more added, “The slow learner can also win."

Meanwhile, a user commented: “True sense of life."

The adorable video has garnered over 76 thousand likes on the micro-blogging site.

