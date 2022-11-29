Home » BUZZ » Why are 10 Days Missing from Your Calendar in October of 1582? Internet Wants to Know

Why are 10 Days Missing from Your Calendar in October of 1582? Internet Wants to Know

In the year 1582, October 4 is followed by October 15. Where are those 10 days gone? Is your phone calendar broken?

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Anurag Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 09:47 IST

International

The year 1582 has 10 days missing in the month of October and social media users are spooked. (Representative image)
The year 1582 has 10 days missing in the month of October and social media users are spooked. (Representative image)

“Bro go to your calendar and go to October of 1582." A cryptic post that seemingly took birth on Facebook slowly made its way to Twitter and Instagram inspiring spooky tweets and reels in the process. The users who came across the post reshared it from their respective accounts with little to no explanation. All that was conveyed by them was for you to scroll all the way back to the year 1582 on your smartphone or computer calendars and check the unusually short month of October.

Once you have painstakingly reached the year 1582, nothing seems to be out of the ordinary. Only it is.

The date October 4 is proceeded by October 15 in the year 1582.

Surely, the calendar is broken, right? If not, why are those 10 days missing?

Turns out, this is a yearly ritual for the Internet to dig up the “glitchy" 1582 calendar and the answers are found pretty much under every post made by the folks about the curious month of October.

American astrophysicist and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson took an interest as well in the topic back in 2020 when he “debunked" the Internet mystery.

“By 1582, the Julian calendar, with a Leap Day every four years, had accumulated TEN extra days relative to Earth’s orbit. So Pope Gregory jump-started his new and exquisitely accurate calendar by canceling 10 days that year, in which October 4 was followed by October 15."

Still, scrolling through the year 1582 is trippy for many, including this user.

Perhaps it’s time that we took a “leap" from the year 1582.

first published: November 29, 2022, 09:38 IST
last updated: November 29, 2022, 09:47 IST
