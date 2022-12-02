Why are Ajith Kumar Fans Holding Actor’s Tummy in Meet and Greet? Twitter Wants to Know

Fans are always interested in clicking pics with their favourite actors when they spot them at any public place, be it an airport or a restaurant. Tamil actor Ajith Kumar gave his fans an opportunity to take pictures with him recently. But, there was something strange in those photographs! The way Ajith’s fans held him by his stomach made fans ponder whether it was a “pregnancy photoshoot". HaHa!

Online users have definitely got a ‘funny eye’ and how! As Ajith Kumar was spotted in a dapper look, fans couldn’t wait to click pics with the South Indian star. He looked dashing in the checkered navy blue shirt and black cargo pants as he came forward to take grabs with his followers.

Twitter user, Samrat Ajith, shared pics of the Thunivu star with his fans who took pictures with him one after the other. While every pic showed Ajith with a different man/fan, the way they held him and posed with him appeared to be similar yet weird. Another Twitter user replied to the bizarre pics and wrote, “Why is everyone holding his tummy like it’s a pregnancy photoshoot"

A pregnancy photo shoot usually features the mother, father, and immediate family members who pose for the pictures as they get ready to welcome the baby soon. In the shoot, the mother’s womb is caressed as if they stroke the little baby inside the womb. It is regarded as one of the signature poses of a pregnant lady or a mom-to-be.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar’s fans posing in an almost similar fashion made online users play a joke and make funny comments on his cool pics with people. “LOOOOL," wrote a user. Another one exclaimed, “Hhahahahaha" while the third one commented, “Rofl".

Ajith Kumar recently concluded his shoot for Thunivu. Meanwhile, the actor has got a new look as he went clean-shaved in the latest airport appearance. Reportedly, he has altered the look of Vignesh Shivan’s AK62.

