Why are K-Dramas So Popular Among Desi Viewers? Instagrammer Breaks it Down

Whether it’s K-pop or K-drama, you might find the general Indian audience looking upon them with disdain. But times, they are a-changing. While K-pop boyband BTS enjoys supreme popularity, K-dramas too have been surging up the to-watch list of Desi audiences. It’s not just young people who are taking to K-drama, either. Consider for instance, Priyanka Chopra’s mum Madhu Chopra who is pretty into K-drama. Or Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along who claims he watches 10 K-dramas before going to bed.

So what is it that is contributing to the burgeoning popularity of K-dramas and makes them so addictive? Instagram content creator and entrepreneur Ankit Srivastava has broken it down in a video. For one, he says that the big celebs act in K-drama, something comparable to perhaps if Anushka Sharma or Shah Rukh Khan were to act in a TV series.

Secondly, Ankit spoke about how the non-lead characters get interesting storylines in K-dramas. This is starkly in contrast to, say, Hindi TV serials where the other characters tend to get occasional plotlines wherein the lead inevitably plays a major role. Ankit cited K-dramas like Startup and Crash Landing on You to highlight this point.

Thirdly, each episode in a K-drama tends to be jampacked with action. Ankit likened one episode of these dramas to about three in other soaps. Uncontrollably Fond is one show he cited in this regard. The fashion and original soundtracks are also major draws.

K-dramas also have realistic age representation, the content creator said. Most Western dramas and even some Desi films- cough, Student of the Year- don’t accurately represent life as experienced by young people in Asia. Moreover, K-dramas also depict older characters manoeuvring through life and its problems. These aspects appeal to different age-demographics.

Watch the full video:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently spoke about the popularity of content made in languages other than English and how it is rising through the global ranks. In a Variety roundtable, she cited the example of her mum who, she said, watches Korean dramas all night.

