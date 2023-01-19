Why Are School Buses Yellow In Colour? Know The Facts

You must have noticed many vehicles of different colours on the road. But have you noticed that most school buses are yellow? Let us decode it for you today. According to the How Stuff Works website, the yellow colour of school buses originated in America. In the 1930s, Frank Cyr – a Columbia University’s Teachers College professor – began investigating the nation’s school vehicles. He told the New York Times that until then, there were no specific standards for deciding the design of school vehicles, particularly buses.

He then arranged a special meeting for the safety of American school children, attended by prominent teachers, transportation officials, bus manufacturers, and others from across the country. The bus’ colour was chosen by them together. He put colours on the conference room wall and asked people to pick one. Yellow and orange were selected collectively by everyone. Then the majority chose yellow, which has since become the colour of school buses.

Later, scientists added that the colour yellow is easily seen by humans. It has the highest visibility possible. This is due to the presence of cone-shaped photoreceptor cells in human eyes. The eyes have three kinds of cones that can distinguish between red, green, and blue. Yellow light is easier to see because it affects both red and green cells at the same time.

