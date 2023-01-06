Why Ashneer Grover Doesn't Like Movies Portraying 'Poverty' and 'Austerity'

Ashneer Grover has cultivated a sizeable fan base with his bold personality. The former CEO of BharatPe is particularly liked by Gen Z and is known as the mercurial entrepreneur. Despite multiple controversies surrounding his conduct and alleged financial irregularities at BharatPe, Ashneer Grover has managed to garner tremendous fame and goodwill on social media.

Now his recent comments on The Ranveer Show podcast are going viral on Twitter and Instagram.

While speaking on the light-hearted podcast, hosted by popular YouTuber BeerBiceps, Ashneer made some interesting revelations about himself. The BharatPe co-founder revealed that he does not like watching movies that portray “poverty and austerity. Ashneer said that he instead enjoys movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that are high on “grandeur" and opulence. “I like movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara and Dil Dhadakne Do. I don’t want to see poverty in films. If I wanted to see that, I’d go out onto the street. Show me opulence, show me grandeur," Ashneer was quoted as saying on the podcast.

Moreover, he went on to appreciate filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s storytelling. Ashneer added, “In movies made by Zoya Aktar, there are eight to 10 characters, each of whom has their own importance. There isn’t a central hero. These kinds of movies interest me."

Fans are also thrilled with Ashneer’s comments on the next chapter of his life. The 40-year-old has indicated on the same podcast that he would probably join politics in the future as nation-building was the natural next step for him. Ashneer said on the podcast, “I want to level up next, and want to become a minister. I need to do something greater next. And I want to leave behind an impact. And eventually, politics is the only route to achieving that."

Ashneer Grover became an overnight sensation after he appeared as a judge on Season 1 of Shark Tank India. However, the fan-favourite judge is not a part of Season 2 of the show.

