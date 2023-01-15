Why Authors are Roasting Ending of Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' on Twitter

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ has drawn in a variety of opinions from social media users, some complimentary and others, not so much. While many appreciated Harry “standing up to" the British royal family, others trolled him for “oversharing" some details, including one anecdote about his frostbitten penis. If you plan on reading ‘Spare’, be advised of spoilers ahead in this article. Twitter user Rebecca Makkai happened to flip through the pages at an airport bookstore, and the ending of the memoir shared by her is now getting trolled by some authors on Twitter.

“Just flipped through SPARE in the airport bookstore, and this is how it ends. Ghost writer: So, has anything symbolic happened to you? Harry: I dunno, one time I found this bird… Ghost writer: [licks pen] ITS LEGS FELT LIKE EYELASHES, ITS WINGS LIKE FLOWER PETALS," Makkai wrote in her tweet.

““Bestir, my friends!" is how I’ll be waking my kids up for school from now on," wrote one person. “Oh, I get it. He’s the fishing net. No, wait. He’s the eyelashes?" another joked. “Pleb birds just get going. Royal birds, alas, must bestir :)" reads one tweet.

