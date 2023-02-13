'Why Dancing Around Walking Women?': Women’s Query For Ranbir Kapoor Garners Hilarious Responses

After a long wait, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar have finally released the trailer. The trailer has already generated praise-worthy comments on social media and people are eagerly waiting to see Ranbir and Shraddha in different avatars. Some stills of Ranbir from the film have been doing rounds on social media. In the midst of all this, a Twitter user who goes by the name Parul Agarwal shared a query she had regarding the actor. “Why does every director make Ranbir Kapoor dance around walking women," she wrote.

Along with this, she shared images of the actor from his movies Brahmastra, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Tamasha and Anjaana Anjaani. In all of these still, Ranbir can be seen dancing around the actresses. Have a look for yourself:

The tweet has gone viral and garnered over 84K views. “atleast effort toh kar ra hai, unlike other bwood actors," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Hint hai to tell ranbir puri movie me bas uss heroine ke ishaaro pe naachega." Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, one Twitter user took to the social media platform and expressed how she think that Ranbir’s role is a perfect fit for Kartik Aaryan. “Watched the trailer of tu jhoothi main makkar and it really felt like Ranbir was acting in a film which seemed like it was written for Kartik Aryan," the person wrote. Many people seem to agree with the observation made.

Indeed one of the most anticipated films of 2023, the Luv Ranjan directorial sees Ranbir and Shraddha coming on the screen for the first time. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film hits screens worldwide on the Holi, 8th March 2023.

