Home » BUZZ » Why Doctors Wear Green Clothes While Performing Surgery

Why Doctors Wear Green Clothes While Performing Surgery

Haven't you wondered, why only green, and not any other colour? Let’s decode

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 11:16 IST

Delhi, India

Doctors have worn blue or green uniforms for a long time, but that does not mean they have always done so.
Doctors have worn blue or green uniforms for a long time, but that does not mean they have always done so.

Most of us have gone to the hospital at least once in our lifetime, for one reason or another. You must have seen that just before surgery, doctors get ready in green-coloured clothes. And we have all wondered at least once: why only green, and not any other colour? There is science behind it. Let’s know what is.

You must have noticed that when you enter a dark room from a place full of light, and if you come into contact with green or blue, you feel better. The doctors in the operating room go through the same thing. On the online platform Quora, a social media user responded to several such inquiries. The man has studied Electronics and Communication Engineering. He said that green and blue colours are opposite to red on the spectrum of light; and during operation, the attention of the surgeon is mostly focused on red colours only. The green and blue colours of the cloth not only enhance a surgeon’s ability to see but also make him more sensitive to red.

A report was recently included in the 1998 edition of Today’s Surgical Nurse. According to this, green cloth provides the eye with some rest during surgery. Dr Deepak Nain, an oncologist working at BLK Super Specialty Hospital Delhi — who is considered to be the first surgeon in the world — wrote about the use of green colour during surgery in Ayurveda.

Advertisement

There is no clear explanation for this. During surgery, doctors frequently don blue and white uniforms too. But because blood spots appear brown on it, the colour green is preferred.

RELATED NEWS

Doctors have worn blue or green uniforms for a long time, but that does not mean they have always done so. In the past, doctors and all hospital staff wore white uniforms. But a doctor changed it to green in 1914. Since then, this style of dressing has become popular. Nowadays, some doctors also wear blue clothes.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 14, 2023, 11:16 IST
last updated: February 14, 2023, 11:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Inside Photos From Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Wedding Reception In Mumbai, Check Out Candid Selfies And Group Pics

+59PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Reception: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Attend