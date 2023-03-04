There are certain sensations that we don’t pay attention to. One such sensation is that of getting goosebumps when our bare skin comes in contact with a thing or a person. It feels as if an electric current has run through our body. Not having touched any electrical source, one may wonder how come we feel this electric shock. This shock is known as static electricity. The science behind this feeling of shock isn’t too complex to understand. Usually, people feel it during winter. Sometimes, the static electricity accumulated is more and it feels like a proper source of current. Other times, it feels like a needle has pricked us.

All of us are made of atoms. In fact, atoms are the fundamental building blocks of our universe. Atoms are made of electrons, protons, and neutrons. Usually, neutral atoms have an equal number of electrons and protons. When this balance is disturbed due to the presence of extra electrons, the atom becomes negatively charged. This negative charge is what causes a sudden shock in our body. The drier the weather, the more possibility of being charged and experiencing static electricity.

According to the University of Birmingham, whenever two materials come in contact, some of the charges redistribute. This causes an excess positive charge on one surface and an equal negative charge on the other one. When these materials are moved apart, each takes its own charge. When the two surfaces come in contact again, the charges will dissipate and a small amount of electricity will be conducted from one surface to another. This is exactly what static electricity is.

If on a particular day, you experience static electricity from multiple surfaces in multiple places, the best way to control it is moisturisation. Apply water or cream on the exposed part of the skin such as the hands and legs. This way static electricity will not be conducted. Another way to stop it is using baking soda. Avoid wearing polyester and nylon clothing, as they accumulate more charge than any other clothing material.

