Why is Kiara Advani Not Dressed As 'Newlywed' Bride? Woman's Remark Has Desis Rolling Their Eyes

Actress Kiara Advani was recently spotted at the airport wearing baggy denim, a basic white tee, and a scarf. This happens to be one of her many appearances after getting married. Someone on Twitter did not like how she has ditched the traditional attire and is not decked up like a ‘newlywed’ bride. She took screenshot of Kiara’s attire and posted it on Twitter as she wrote, “What compels a newly wed bride to dress like this? Blindly following fashion?"

The tweet has now been deleted. However, the woman is drawing flak on social media for commenting on the actress’ dress sense. Twitter user Rituparna Chatterjee took a screenshot of the problematic tweet and replied by saying “comfort." Many got irked from the tweet and responded on the same.

Advertisement

“Why can’t people just mind their own business? Why do they have to comment on women’s clothes all the time?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I think it’s more of Choice than Comfort, I don’t get it when someone says, Indian attire is more messy and westerns are easy and comfortable to wear. Agree that it’s Just a point of view but this is based on Choice."

“So as per sanskaari Bharatiya naari Shivani, she should be in a silk lehenga choli with full jadao set, mojris,parandi and Chooda, all ready to fly out … and oh yes sindoor,mangalsutra,toe rings," wrote another person.

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here