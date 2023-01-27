Home » BUZZ » Why is Tikki Chhole Called Ragda Pattice in Mumbai? Here's How Twitter Answered Man’s ‘Legit’ Query

Why is Tikki Chhole Called Ragda Pattice in Mumbai? Here's How Twitter Answered Man’s ‘Legit’ Query

A man's query about Chole Tikki being called Ragda Pattice in Mumbai sparks a whole new conversation on Twitter. Netizens started pointing out the evident differences between the two and how!

Representative Image (Photo Credits: News18)

Food is more than just food! It’s an emotion that carries away people because it’s no more a need, it’s a desire. A desire to try new recipes, new cuisine, or just a different version of a tried-and-tested delicacy. Foodies often discover diverse names of common dishes when they try them in the ‘diverse’ states of India. You’d not be new to the fact that Panipuri is known as Gol Gappe, Puchka, Pani Pakodi, Pani Patashi, and so on. Now, a man’s query about Chole Tikki being called Ragda Pattice in Mumbai sparks a whole new conversation on Twitter.

A vexed user took to social media and wrote, “I’ll never understand why Tikki Chhole is called Ragda Pattice in Mumbai. It doesn’t make sense." While Chole Tikki is served with some chickpea curry over a potato patty in North India, Ragda Pattice is made with a yellow purey of white peas topped over a patty which is more prominent in the West. However, the man’s ‘legit’ query about not-so-similar food items got answered on the micro-blogging site with Desis flocking to the comment section with their take on this.

“Chhole and Ragda are totally different. Tikki is fully fried if I’m not wrong, Pattice has a rava coating and is shallow fried, just the top and bottom," highlighted a user while another one wrote, “Peas are mashed by rubbing kind of action hence the dish is called Ragda. Aloo ki tikki bolo, patties bolo that changes with region. And it’s white peas(mutter) not chana so it’s not chole."

Some got really pissed on their familiar variations and commented, “Kyunki Chole chole hai Ragda nahi. Pulses r diff." “tikki chhole seems like the translation of ragda pattice and for some reason, i cant explain it any further," replied the fourth user. What do you think about this?

