Why is Twitter Crying Over Not Getting a Sweater on 3rd of December? Memes Explained

It’s the third of December and if you see a bunch of people on the Internet inexplicably crying over some unidentified sweater, don’t. Ask. Questions. In case you missed the cultural moment that was Conan Gray’s song ‘Heather’, allow us to explain. “I still remember, the third of December/ Me in your sweater…" This is how Conan’s song ‘Heather’, released in 2020, starts. It’s an anthem for the brokenhearted teen in everyone who didn’t necessarily feel like the “main character" all of the time. To call it just that, however, would be a misstatement.

‘Heather’, about a seemingly perfect girl whom the singer’s love interest wants, is also a queer song. The singer, whoever they are, wishes they could be Heather so that they would have a chance at being liked by their love interest. The queer undertones are pretty obvious. ‘Heather’ really taps into the feelings of inadequacy one feels as a teen as their body, emotions, and the world around them all star to change suddenly as they begin to grow into their identity.

Now that you know the context, enjoy(?) the memes.

So if you have only your own sweater to wear this third of December, at least you know that most of Twitter is also on the same boat.

