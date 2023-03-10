Personal computers (PC) and laptops are a part of our daily lives now. Be it for our official work or entertainment, we use computers almost all the time. Yet, many of us are unaware of various aspects of a computer. For example, you may have been typing on your PCs for years, but have you ever wondered why the letter keys are not placed in an ascending or descending order, or why the space bar is long and the Enter key is L shaped? We suppose you have not, as most of us do not question these details while working on it. If we have been able to generate interest in you about it, read on.

The keyboards we use are called QWERTY keyboards, as the sequence of keys starts with these letters. The keyboard used in computers today is a direct descendant of the typewriter keyboard. The keys were placed in the first typewriters to make them mechanically slower than a typist, who could type reasonably quickly. The third and fourth fingers of the left hand are therefore employed to represent the common letters a, s, and e. Typists have been trained on Qwerty keyboards since the 1860s; and when the computer replaced typewriters, the placing of keys remained the same.

According to Quora, the spacebar is the key on the keyboard that is pressed the most when typing. Every word must have a space, thus the typist repeatedly pushes the space bar. It is not always possible to press the spacebar with the same fingers while typing and hence it is more convenient to press it with the thumbs of both hands, due to which the length of the key is elongated. It is noteworthy that the spacebar was long in typewriters as well.

Now, let’s talk about the enter button. According to Quora, the enter button is just second to the space bar in terms of frequency of use. Its size is increased so that without removing the finger from the keys of the letters, it can be pressed by extending the smallest finger.

