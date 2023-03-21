The internet’s endless knowledge never fails to surprise us with its ability to provide answers to obscure questions and reveal new information. Recently, a Twitter user sparked a discussion on why men stopped wearing headgear and turbans in the West and in India, respectively, despite their once-common use. The Twitter community quickly jumped in with a range of explanations, shedding light on this historical and cultural phenomenon.

Gabbar, a Twitter user, shared a video showcasing men wearing headgear, commonly hats, on the streets of New York City 100 years ago, prompting him to ask what caused the change in men’s fashion. He also pointed out the disappearance of turbans in India and questioned the reason behind it. He further explained that the rise of cars in the West eliminated the need to cover one’s head for protection from the elements, and the low roofs of cars made it difficult to wear headgear. Additionally, the trauma of war associated with uniforms also contributed to the decline of hats. Thus, his observations led to a discussion on the evolution of headwear over time.

Many users agreed with Gabbar’s explanation that the rise of tall buildings and greenery has led to an increase in shaded areas, making hats less necessary. “Mostly utility reasons. When you mostly walk, you need some head gear to keep your head not get hot. With vehicles, we are spending less time exposed to sun," opined a user.

Others added that the shift toward casual fashion and indoor jobs has also contributed to the decline of hats and turbans. “As fashion trends shifted toward more casual and relaxed styles, hats fell out of favor. Today, people are less likely to wear formal clothing on a regular basis. In the past, people often worked outdoors or in jobs that required them to spend a lot of time outside,hence hats", explained another while the third one wrote, “Not just the USA, in India too my grandpa used to wear turban, the officers used to wear hats. It fell out of fashion when people hardly walked for work."

Some even made humourous comments, suggesting that the availability of low-cost shampoo and the desire to show off good hairstyles has also played a role.

The discussion, thus, brings to light the dynamic shifts in societal trends and how there has been a decisive change over time. Previously men wore hats to ‘fit in’ while today, they wear them to make a statement and ‘stand out’.

