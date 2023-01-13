Why Miss Universe Thailand Wore a Gown Made of Used Soda Can Pull-tabs

The Miss Universe is not just being any other beauty pageant. The competition this year will see 86 talented women from across the world racing to get their hands on the prestigious crown. Each of them is bringing their A-game to the stage. Nothing illustrates this better than these ladies’ show at the costume round. One stunner costume that is winning hearts on the internet was Miss Universe Thailand’s upcycled, diamond-studded gown made of pull tabs from soft drink cans. The costume that Thailand’s Anna Sueangam-Iam adorned was made using aluminium pull-tabs of drink cans. The pull tabs, bedazzled with Swarovski diamonds, made sure she shone like a bright gem on the stage. If the scintillating middle-slit gown wasn’t mesmerising enough already, the story behind it made it even more bewitching.

The Hidden Precious Diamond Dress, designed by MANIRAT, draws inspiration from the struggles of Anna’s parents. It is a tribute to her father, who is a garbage collector, and her mother, a street sweeper. Miss Universe Thailand seems to have reclaimed the title of “the garbage beauty queen" given to her by some. Not only did her performance during the costume round bring out her heritage, but it also highlighted her tenacity, persistence, and optimism.

“You must not get stuck with murky surroundings you were born into, but do believe you have the power to change your own life for the better," Miss Universe Thailand wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

The gown has moved people on social media, with compliments pouring in from everywhere.

“Miss Ma’am, Miss Universe Thailand’s evening gown is made of pull-can tabs as a homage to her garbage collector dad and street sweeper mom. Thailand is back in their A-game," one said. “That’s it give HER the crown," wrote another.

One said, “oh, she is striking, making a treasure out can tab with that gown captured beautifully. Such lovely meaning behind it."

Other dresses that have made headlines were Miss Universe Ukraine’s Battle Angel, Miss Universe India Divita Rai’s Sone Ki Chiriya, and Miss Universe Philippines’ Darna.

The Miss Universe 2023 finale will take place on Sunday morning, January 15 at 6:30 am as per the Indian Standard Time

