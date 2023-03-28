Another day, another rib-tickling amazing post by none other than everyone’s favourite Temjen Imna Along. The Nagaland minister is known for his impeccable sense of humour. Well, this time, the minister is in the mood to send the Internet into a collective meltdown. The clip is all things ‘paw’dorable. Imna Along has shared a video featuring a group of Border Collies. So what are the furballs up to? They are playing with a balloon. No, we aren’t crying, you are crying. Channelling his inner wittiness, Along wrote, “Why should humans have all the fun, right?"

The video opens with a pack of dogs having fun with a balloon in a field. The excited pooches are trying their best to not let the balloon touch the ground. From taking turns to leaps, the dogs do it all just to push the balloon in the air with their snouts in a playful manner. The clip, within no time, won a million hearts. People, much like us, fell in love with the adorable dogs.

Advertisement

A user commented, “1st four hits made by only one dog. He is really into the game."

A few claimed that the video is “too cute to handle."

Another added, “Tried guessing the dog who was going to jump and I always got it wrong!!"

Advertisement

The video was originally shared last month by a Twitter page Buitengebieden, with the caption, “Dogs having fun with a balloon.."

In case you don’t know, Temjen Imna Along is also a pet parent. Last year in December, the Nagaland Minister left several users in awe, after he shared a picture of himself with his furry friend. And, guess what, Imna Along didn’t fail to create a buzz with the tweet. Sharing the photo, Imna Along questioned the internet, “Who is cuter?" Umm, this is a tough one. Don’t you think?

Advertisement

Imna Along’s post garnered the attention of the founder of Shaddi.com Anupam Mittal, who took to the comments section and wrote, “Both are super-cute but photo incomplete lag rahi hai. kuch help karoon?"

To this, the Nagaland minister responded, “Please tell me how many Naga Girls are on board."

Anupam replied, “Why just Naga girls? Aap toh poore desh ki ladkiyan ko pyare ho. Mummy ko manwana mera kaam."

However, the minister left the internet in splits with his response that read, “If Shaadi Dot Com sponsors the entire event, I am ready to take the risk."

So what do you have to say about the minister’s fun Twitter updates?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here