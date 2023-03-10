Britain’s wonkiest pub has been put up for sale amid fears that it could be closed for good after 192 years, reported Daily Mail. The Crooked House in Himley, Dudley, West Midlands has attracted visitors from across the world. Bartenders here often left the customers baffled with their optical illusion tricks where coins and marbles appear rolling uphill on the bar. The building was constructed in 1765 as a farmhouse but became a pub in the 1830s with people visiting to see how one side is 4ft lower than the other.

The “leaning boozer of Himley", which attracts tourists, has now an uncertain future after brewers Marston’s announced it was being sold just months after it got renovated. The Crooked House is on the list of 61 pubs which the group revealed would be sold off after a review of its UK estate.

This news comes after pub firm Wetherspoon plans to shut scores of boozers nationwide. Locals are now concerned that the popular pub will be closed for good if they don’t find a suitable buyer.

Speaking with the media house, Derrick McConeel who has been visiting this pub for more than 20 years has said that the venue had struggled to get back on its feet after the pandemic and then they had to spend money on renovations.

“It’s a brilliant pub but it’s had its issues like most despite it being such a unique place. I know a lot of the regulars are worried it won’t get taken on. We genuinely fear for its future now," he added.

The pub was originally called The Siden House which meant crooked. The pub got its bizarre effect through subsidence caused by mining in the 1800s. Tourists from the US, Australia, Japan, China, New Zealand and other countries have visited this place over the years.

According to the media house, pub-goers often say that they felt like they have had one too many even before they would touch a drop of alcohol when they stagger through the slanted front door.

Head of estates at Marston’s Judith Rafique stated that following a routine review of their estate they have decided to offer to the market a varied range of property types. This enables them to focus on their strategic objectives and maximise returns from their core estate.

