A wedding is one of the most special moments in a person’s life. People do everything to make this day memorable. From pre-wedding photoshoots and designer clothes to the perfect venue, people want everything on point, so that they can cherish this special day. Recently, an unusual wedding ceremony went viral. This story was shared on the social media platform Reddit. A user shared that a bride sent the guests away from her wedding without feeding them. She explained that she was fasting, as per the marriage rituals. That’s why she did not feed the guests either. The bride also had juice and milk, but only water was served to the guests.

According to the bride, she was only surviving on liquids on her wedding day, so she wanted to give the same treatment to the guests. The guests, who came to attend the wedding, were very upset. After seeing the post, users were shocked. This experience, shared on Reddit, is currently going viral.

Social media users shared their reactions to this bizarre incident. Some people did not find anything wrong in this, while many users expressed their displeasure. Users commented that guests who attended the wedding and received only water must be regretting going to the function.

One angry user also gave funny advice to the guests. “If you want to go to such a wedding, only empty boxes should be given as gifts," the user wrote. Another user said that “this bride and groom are very small-minded".

Many such unusual weddings often make headlines. A few days back, a bride from Uttar Pradesh called off her wedding because the groom kissed her on stage in front of the guests. After this incident, the bride immediately left the wedding hall and called the police as well.

