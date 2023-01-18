Why This Homemaker Wife Wants Her Husband To Pay For 15 Years If They Divorce

Stereotypical gender roles in relationships are slowly becoming a myth as people continue to change their worldviews. But there are families that continue to adopt the traditional ‘homemaker wife’ system, based on their preferences and circumstances. Recently, a woman admitted that if she divorced her husband, he would have to pay her for the next 15 years. The Metro UK reported that the woman, who became a homemaker after leaving her job, made her husband sign a contract. According to the arrangement, he would compensate for the long gap in her CV, if they ever separated. People on social media were all praises her genius idea. Some found it controversial, but most of them seemed to support her.

The woman shared a video, where she gave a glimpse of her contract on her TikTok account. The clip featured embedded text that read, “I’ll be damned if I ever ended up on the short end of the stick because he wanted the LUXURY of having me available 24/7." The video has crossed 63 lakh views since being shared. The woman explained that she made the contract so that she doesn’t end up at a disadvantage after the divorce.

She further explained, “When I told people I had my husband sign a contract agreeing that I was to be a stay-at-home wife and he decided to divorce me. He would have to pay me for 15 years after the divorce settled to make up for my lack of work history." More than 8,500 people have commented and most of them praised her idea and thought it made “perfect sense".

A user wrote, “Trying to get a job after ten years as a SAHM is a nightmare." Another user commented, “This is genius and should be normalised." A third user wrote, “I’m a man and I think that makes perfect sense. Investors call this ‘cost of opportunity’. You’ll never be 25 again and have those opportunities."

