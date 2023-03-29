There is a saying, “never judge a book by its cover". Something similar has happened to this village property in England which has been listed for sale with a huge ask. This village home looks ordinary from the front but has quite the surprise behind it justifying its £800,000 (Rs 8.10 crore) price tag. The 18th-century double-fronted farmhouse sits on Main Street in Preston, East Riding of East Yorkshire, near the small village of Hedon.

The front look of the house appears to be like any other house in the region. But its double-fronted exterior hides a wealth of unusual features that have blown the minds of buyers. According to The Mirror, The home has been listed by Purplebricks, which comes with huge potential. The two acres property is equipped with paddocks, stables and outbuildings scattered across the land.

The farmhouse also gives stunning views of the village church combined with the quaint pastoral landscape to make it remarkably serene.

With planning also prepared for a barn conversion, agents believe the home offers ample space for families and creates promising development opportunities.

The agency has described the property as a “hidden gem" with the house offering significant appeal alone.

The huge home is spacious and boasts three reception rooms, four bedrooms and a family bathroom. The residents also have private parking with a driveway leading the side of the property towards the garage.

The large garage, a lawn area, paddocks, stables and outbuilding is at present used for containing a car.

The agency has also mentioned that the property has scope for development in the future, is subject to planning permission, and is “ideal for equine interest".

The agency has also urged potential buyers to visit the property for themselves and wrote, “This property needs to be viewed fully to appreciate the numerous opportunities and potential that it offers."

According to local media in the UK, the property comes with ample features, and the price asked is nearly four times the average in the local area.

