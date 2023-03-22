What would you do if you found out your partner was cheating on you? Confront them, part ways or give them another chance? However, after an instance of infidelity, the cracks in a married relationship remain and are not easily mended. Having said that, would you believe it if we told you that a woman believed that her husband cheating on her was the “best thing that ever happened to them"? Well, it is true, and we will tell you why.

When they were youngsters, Charity Craig and her husband Matt met at a religious camp. The couple was married in January 2004 when they were just 21 and 25. They have four kids together. In 2012, she learned that her 40-year-old partner, Matt, was having an affair with a person he met at work.

Advertisement

“I was working more than 60 hours per week in a stressful job," Matt said, according to a report in the Mirror. “I was away from my family more than I was at work. I was torn between taking care of my family and pursuing my musical ambitions."

However, after his wife confronted him, Matt decided to sever ties with the woman he was having an extramarital affair with. He changed both his job and phone number. However, the crack in the relationship remained and the pair separated as Charity was unable to forgive Matt.

The pair got back together and were stronger than ever within a year, though. According to the couple, to become the best versions of themselves, they both focused on self-improvement and underwent counselling.

Charity believes that Matt’s extramarital affair caused them to discover the best versions of themselves and they are happier than ever. This is why she considered the affair to have been the best thing that happened to their marriage.

Advertisement

“It took us a year to recuperate before we felt like life could return to normal. I read self-help books and attended therapy sessions. I made every effort to earn back her trust. I would set my phone straight down on the table, " Matt added.

The couple got back together on Valentine’s Day 2013.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here