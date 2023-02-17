Home » BUZZ » Why Trans Activists are Blasting New York Times Over Op-Ed Defending JK Rowling

Why Trans Activists are Blasting New York Times Over Op-Ed Defending JK Rowling

The New York Times published an op-ed called 'In Defense of JK Rowling' a day after the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation and other activists slammed the newspaper's 'anti-trans' coverage.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 17:15 IST

New Delhi, India

NYT op-ed defending JK Rowling draws flak. (Photo: Reuters)
NYT op-ed defending JK Rowling draws flak. (Photo: Reuters)

New York Times is facing backlash after publishing an op-ed defending JK Rowling just a day after NYT staffers and other celebrities criticised its ‘anti-trans bias’. The author, Pamela Paul, defended the Harry Potter author against accusations of transphobia and the piece was titled “In Defense of JK Rowling". Only a day earlier, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) had written an open letter to the Times to improve their coverage on transgender people, as per a New York Post report.

Trans activists as well as the general public have been severely criticising New York Times over the move. “The New York Times seriously published a prominent opinion piece “In Defense Of JK Rowling" a day after they were called out by every LGBTQ org, leaders, and activists for their anti-trans coverage. Sickening. Drop the NYT if you care about trans people. This is purposeful," tweeted Erin Reed, an activist.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

JK Rowling has increasingly come under fire over her allegedly transphobic views. Pamela Paul has argued in her column that this is not the case and that Rowling’s views neither put trans people in danger, nor do they deny trans people’s right to exist.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 17, 2023, 15:34 IST
last updated: February 17, 2023, 17:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Displays Curves In White Bikini While Holidaying In Kashmir, See The Diva's Sexiest Swimwear Looks

+10PHOTOS

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Share Pictures From Hindu Wedding Ceremony, Check Out Dreamy Photos From Their Royal Wedding