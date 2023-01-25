Wedding traditions differ from country to country. While in India members of the bride and groom delve into elaborate mehndi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies, in Greece the newlyweds take part in a plate-breaking ceremony known to be auspicious. Speaking of the several rituals observed around the world, one in Africa has captured our attention. Kenya’s Borana tribe follows a special ritual where the bride shaves off a large part of their head before marriage.

According to the traditional practices observed in the Borana tribe, brides believe that if they shave their heads, they will get a good husband. However, the case is different when it comes to men. Grooms in the Borana tribe are desired only if they have long and thick hair. This fascinating and unconventional tradition has been going on for ages in the tribe.

Advertisement

The Borana tribe is majorly found in parts of Ethiopia and Somalia. Here they perform all the external duties like taking care of the women, farming, and taking care of the herds. Meanwhile, women are assigned household chores like tending to the needs of their families and cooking. Men are the ones who are known to groom themselves, taking special care of their hair.

According to the Orissa Post, the Borana tribe men apply ghee or butter to their hair, to keep their locks healthy and shiny. Only men who have thick and luscious hair are desired by women in the tribe. Girls meanwhile, shave the middle portion of their hair while they braid the rest of it.

Another shocking fact about the Borana tribe is that women are prohibited to take pictures. If a woman is found breaking the rule, they have to face strict punishment. As per superstitions, women who click photographs are known to suffer from blood deficiency.

In addition, men are allowed to have more than one wife, and some women are even forced to share husbands. Daughters in the household are taught and trained to be excellent housewives at an early age so that they execute domestic work at home with ease after they get married.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here