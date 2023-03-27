There is nothing stronger than the bond between a husband and wife. When you are in a marital union, it is important you both take care of each other. One of the cornerstones of marriage or any relationship for that matter is honesty and loyalty. But, what if you learned that a wife was okay with her husband spending time with other women and even engaging in physical relationships with them? Your first reaction might be disgust, but not for this 37-year-old American woman, Monica Huldt. She claims to be happy in fulfilling the needs of his man, no matter what they might be.

According to a report by the New York Post, Monica claims that her sole goal is making her husband, John happy, regardless of what he asks for. Monica believes that to make her bond with John stronger, she allows him to flirt with other women, while also being non-hesitant toward sharing him with other females.

Through social media, Monica has divulged details of her strange perception toward marriage. Being a dedicated wife, her only job is that of a typical homemaker, taking care of her husband. She spends her day cooking for John, and cleaning the house while sending John to other women, because of her inability to take time out for her partner, as she remains busy doing all the household chores.

After spending time with other random females, and doing as he pleases John returns home after Monica completes her housework. Monica has shared that if her husband is happy, she is happy too. John even dictates what outfit Monica should wear, to which the woman agrees blatantly.

“John likes me to dress nicely at home, like sexy-sporty, and he doesn’t like me wearing make-up around the house. Some women might not like being told what to do or wear but I love it when he gives me instructions. When I deliver, it makes him happy – and in turn that makes me happy," revealed Monica, as cited by the New York Post.

In an interview with Love Don’t Judge on YouTube, Monica was candid in sharing details of her unconventional married life. She claims to dress nicely and put on makeup, even when at home, to give her husband a “good view" and win his heart all over again. Monica asserts that she tries to maintain herself, as no husband wants to have an ugly and fat woman as a wife.

