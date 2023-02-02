Home » BUZZ » Wife Runs Away With Daughter And Instagram Boyfriend, Husband Dies by Suicide

Wife Runs Away With Daughter And Instagram Boyfriend, Husband Dies by Suicide

According to relatives of the deceased, Shabir's wife met a man through Instagram and formed a close relationship with him. The woman and her daughter are suspected to have been taken away by the man.

By: Gautam Borah

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 18:19 IST

New Delhi, India

In Jorhat, a mother of two children run away with her boyfriend due to which her husband committed suicide on Friday. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shabir Hussain, a resident of the Dhakaipatti area of Jorhat. As per sources, the victim’s wife and daughter went missing during the first week of January.

The victim’s relatives also said that they had received a call from the runaway wife a few days ago saying she was in danger.

The family members of deceased Shabir Hussain had lodged a complaint at Jorhat Police Station.

“We filed an FIR in Jorhat police station," said one of Shabir Hussain’s family members.

Though police already started a search for the missing woman, the call from the woman to her family members makes the case complicated.

The police and family members of the woman are not sure whether the woman was kidnapped or she ran away with her boyfriend.

first published: February 02, 2023, 18:19 IST
last updated: February 02, 2023, 18:19 IST
