Nature can sometimes unveil its beauty in ways that can fail the creativity of the most talented artists in the world. One such stunning masterpiece was captured by wildlife photographer Josh Anon. The picture has been taken in such a way that it looks like a polar bear is breathing fire. The animal can be seen standing on the land covered in snow. This epic effect was reportedly created after the bear’s foggy breath captured the mild orange light emitted by the rising sun. Josh captured this magical moment in 2015 when he was on a day-long Arctic expedition. The picture is now gaining traction on social media, providing us with the opportunity to appreciate its beauty once again.

Advertisement

Tweeted on 7 February, the photograph has gained 1.1 million views so far, with over 27,500 likes on it. The tweet received a lot of appreciation in the comment section.

A user commented that the pic was beautifully shot and perfectly timed.

Some accounts also made humorous remarks. An individual sarcastically wrote, “And they wonder why all the ice is melting up there."

Another user joked, “I always wondered how polar bears truly stay warm, they let out their inner dragon!"

People also appreciated the patience of the photographer.

Advertisement

A person called the photo, “Breathtaking."

Some viewers called the bear a “polar dragon".

While people loved the photograph, some suspected it was photoshopped.

Josh took this picture on a small boat in the region of the North Pole, as mentioned in a report by Mirror. The 33-year-old photographer from San Francisco, California, USA, was only around 15m away from the bear. He informed Metro that they were lucky enough to find bears on a fresh kill the day before. He said that one bear was protecting his kill from another bear, and both of them made great subjects. Josh added that the next morning, they had an unexpected wake-up call at around 4 AM and the magnificent beasts were still outside. He went on to say that over the next three to four hours, they spent more time with the bears, and two more even joined in.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here