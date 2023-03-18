Will Shah Rukh Khan Collab With 'Quick Style'? Popular Norwegian Dance Group Wants to Know

Norwegian hip-hop dance group, Quick Style, is currently in India for a live performance in Mumbai and recently was seen shaking a leg with Virat Kohli. In a video shared online, they can be seen answering some widely googled questions about the group to The Quint.

The group, speaking to the daily, revealed that they are 10 members and apart from the founding members, Bilal Malik and Nasir Sirikhan, everyone was under 30 years of age. When asked about why they met Virat Kohli, Bilal replied with enthusiasm that he is like a brother to them.

The group revealed that among Indian actors, their favourite dancer is Prabhudeva. The band wishes to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan while ‘Chhaiyya Chhaiyya’ from Shah Rukh’s ‘Dil Se..’ and Govinda’s ‘Kisi Disco mein Jaayein’ are their two favourite Indian songs.

The group humorously replied that they want to choreograph every Indian actor when asked which actors they would like to choreograph.

Akshay Kumar was the first Indian celebrity to comment on their performance. Akshay wrote “Dil Chura Liya" after loving their performance on the actor’s chartbuster song, ‘Chura ke Dil Mera’.

When asked about how they were able to collaborate with Korean pop sensation, BTS, Bilal comically responded that they barged into the BTS office and requested them for the collaboration. The group tells that the best part about India is its people and the warm reception they are getting here. When asked how much they charge for the performance, Bilal again in a comic mood replied, “We don’t know, ask our manager."

Quick Style is a Norwegian dance group that is known for its hip-hop dance performances. The group was founded in 2007 by Suleman Malik and Bilal Malik, who are brothers and professional dancers. Quick Style is based in Oslo, Norway, and consists of dancers from Norway, Sweden, and the UK. The band grew in recognition after winning the Norwegian version of America’s Got Talent, Norske Talenter.

