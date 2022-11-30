Will Smith Gets Twitter's Full Support as Actor Breaks Down Over Oscars Slap Controversy

Will Smith has spoken apologetically about the Oscars ‘slapgate’ controversy yet again. The actor was banned from the Academy Awards after slapping comedian Chris Rock for his joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle. Will’s first film since the controversy, ‘Emancipation’, is about to hit the theatres and the actor spoke to Fox 5 about how he “completely understands" if people are conflicted or not ready to watch the film due to the controversy.

Will has publicly apologised multiple times in the past. Twitter now seems to think that the backlash against him has been prolonged and disproportionate, especially since Hollywood has a notorious history of known abusers continuing to get work. “Will Smith smacked someone and takes full accountability, apologizes, and in general handles the entire situation very well meanwhile every other terrible person in Hollywood does things that are far worse & are allowed to continue working without even acknowledging their actions," wrote one Twitter user.

Will also attended Trevor Noah’s ‘The Daily Show’, where he got visibly emotional over the controversy.

He spoke about the built-up rage and pain that might have motivated his action that night.

