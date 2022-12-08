Will Smith Second Most Searched Person on Google's List For 2022. Find Out Who is First

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has secured the top spot in Google’s list of trending people of 2022. The tech giant released its themes and insights report that reflected this year’s trending topics that garnered major traction over the internet. Depp remained in the news for winning his highly publicized defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The trial of the legal case began in April, wherein a jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages caused by the 2018 op-ed that Heard wrote for The Washington Post.

While Depp was ranked at the top in the trending people of 2022 list, the verdict of the trial got the ninth spot in the top trending news list.

Who else made it to Google’s trending people list of 2022?

The second on Google’s trending list of people was actor Will Smith, who made headlines for slapping comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022. The third person to make it to the list was Aquaman actress Amber Heard. She was followed by Russian President Vladimir Putin who launched a full-fledged military attack on Ukraine in the month of February.

The fifth spot was taken by comedian Chris Rock, while the sixth position was earned by tennis powerhouse Novak Djokovic, who made headlines for his conflicting views on COVID-19 vaccination and his participation in the Australian Open.

Who were the most searched personalities in India?

Google revealed that the most searched Indian personality this year is Nupur Sharma, the BJP spokesperson who was suspended for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate. She was followed by Droupadi Murmu, who became the first person from the tribal community to become President of India. The third spot was landed by Rishi Sunak, who became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Also making it to the list were Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen, who set social media ablaze after the former IPL chairperson revealed that the two were dating.

When it came to news, Lata Mangeshkar’s death, Sidhu Moose Wala’s assassination, and Queen Elizabeth’s demise were among the most searched topics.

