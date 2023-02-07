Looking at the clouds and the landscape below from an airplane can be a calming and beautiful experience. It can also be a great way to pass the time during a long flight and make for a wonderful setup for some photography. For many passengers, these advantages make the window seat worth the money. But for one unlucky British Airways passenger, their extra-priced window seat came with no window.

The disgruntled passenger took to Twitter to ask the carrier the burning question on his mind. The user, who goes by Anirudh Mittal, wrote, “I paid extra for a right-side window seat because it’s supposed to be beautiful when you land into Heathrow." Mittal tagged British Airways, asking, “where’s my window yo?"

He attached a photo of his row, where the seat (presumably the one allotted to the user) had no window. There were windows in front and behind, though.

The tweet has gone viral with over 442,000 views so far. The comments section, too, is flooded. There are those making jokes, others sharing similar experiences, and some who are proclaiming the aisle seat’s superiority.

“That seat is for mac OS or Linux users," said one. Another tagged Microsoft and Satya Nadella’s handles, asking them to help the passenger out.

Some users posted funny GIFs.

Another recounted a similar experience they have had, saying, “This happened to me too and I was left wondering."

Most planes have inner seats that do not feature a window– just a hard panel like the rest of the inner aircraft body. This is usually because, behind that panel, there’s some unappealing-looking part. These are often ducts for the aircraft’s wiring or its air conditioning system. While some airlines are trying to mention on their websites that inner seats do not have windows, this is not yet widespread. If you do wish to avoid such a situation, Twitter wisdom suggests you go to the SeatGuru website and confirm in advance whether you are paying for a wonderful view or a rather claustrophobic flight.

