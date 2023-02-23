An elderly woman from Chandigarh has proved that “age is just a number" in her case. She is a teacher, a cyclist, a biker, a runner, a trekker and going by one of her recent posts, she is a phenomenal dancer too. The internet has brought forth a clip of a 53-year-old woman named Neeru Saini grooving to Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s super-hit track Chammak Challo from Ra.One. The woman, wearing a beautiful red saree, perfectly performs Kareena’s moves in the video and truly impresses social media users. Neeru, who has described herself as a “yoga, adventure and sports lover" in her Instagram bio, also won the internet with her on-point expression. The video, which is from last year, was shared on Instagram some time back with the caption, “Hence proved, age is just a number."

The now-viral video opens with Neeru gracefully dancing to the track. While she brilliantly recreates Kareena’s every step, her energy seems truly unmatchable. Several users took to the comments section to praise her for proving that age is just a number. Many also loved her salt and pepper look.

One user commented, “Age is just a number is one thing but being fit and perfectly healthy at this age is the main matter." Another wrote, “She’s definitely not an aged one… her skin is flawless as middle-aged one… she got her hair coloured salt and pepper style."

A few lauded her performance and complimented her as well. “What a beauty," wrote one and added a red heart-eye emoticon. Neeru Saini also revealed in the comments section a few months ago that she was 52 when she made the video.

Well, this isn’t the first time that Neeru Saini has performed to any Bollywood song. While celebrating her birthday this year on February 8, Neeru set the internet ablaze with her dance to Thodi Si Jo Pee Lee Hai. She shared the video with the caption, “8th February… 53rd Birthday. Celebrating in my own way."

Neeru Saini has also shared many videos of herself dancing to trending Instagram songs and Hindi movie tracks.

