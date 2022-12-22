Woman Asked Twitter to 'Remove Guys' from Her Pic and Photoshop Experts Arrived With Memes

The trend of capturing images while going for an outing and posting them on social media has become common these days. However, there are instances when an unknown person photobombs the picture which disturbs the focus. In a similar instance, a girl’s picture was obstructed and she asked people on Twitter to help her. “can someone please remove these guys in the background?" asked the Twitter user. As it goes, editing is not everyone’s cup of tea. Netizens used this as an advantage to begin a meme fest on Twitter.

Advertisement

While the girl decided to pose in front of a massive tower, people on Twitter edited in ways you cannot imagine. Have a look:

A few of them also tried to genuinely help the woman by cropping the group of guys out just like she wanted.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here