Woman Asks People 'Things They Have Managed to Do By 25' And Answers Are Never-Ending

Everyone has certain set of rules and expectations from themselves. People have often set a goal for themself to achieve things before turning a certain age. Now, Twitter user Zainab, asked fellow twitter users what people have managed to do by the age of 25. The answers seem to be never ending. The tweet has garnered over 920K views. “What have you managed to do by the age of 25?" read the tweet.

“By the age of 25, Alhamdulillah, I managed to make 7-8 figures a month. So there must be something that I know better than you, right? Here is a tip. Schools and politics are the biggest scams in Pak. If you do exactly the opposite of what they tell you to do. You will succeed," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Literally nothing. That was the end of papa ki princess era. Life started after 27. Achievements started after 27."

One Twitter user wrote, “I had buried both Parents, gotten married and then continued to complete my degree which was interrupted by my circumstances." Another person wrote, “Married, raising kids, completing my masters, & working. Bought my first home (someone made fun of it of being too small, Allah didn’t like me being mocked so I was rewarded later. It wasn’t easy, but my husband & in-laws were a blessing. It was hard, but hard work pays well."

Here are a few responses:

What would your response be?

