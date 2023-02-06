A heartbreaking incident from China has recently come to light that shows a customer behaving disrespectfully with a petrol pump worker, leaving her in tears. The CCTV footage shows a person refuelling a car at the petrol pump but instead of handing out the cash to the employee, the driver throws it on the floor. “Throwing money on the ground for gas station worker," the caption of the video shared on Reddit read. The clip opens with a black car at a petrol station where a woman attendant is seen refuelling the vehicle. After filling up the tank, the attendant takes out the nozzle and walks towards the driver’s window to collect the money. It is seen that as the woman reaches for the cash, the driver chooses to throw it on the floor instead of giving it to the attendant in her hands.

Advertisement

Following this, the woman is left with no choice but to gather the notes scattered on the ground. The customer, meanwhile, causally drives out of the petrol station.

Having been subjected to such deplorable behaviour, the woman is seen turning around and wiping away her tears.

The clip soon gained traction and elicited a flurry of reactions from users on the platform. Many denounced the driver for humiliating the attendant and leaving her in tears.

“This is so disheartening. Seeing her wipe away her tears….how do people live with themselves treating someone this way?" a user asked.

Another person said, “I believe karma does catch up to people like this…..who knows what this lady is going through. I want to give her a hug, this hurts."

The incident seems to have irked many users. “This is just an example of how having money doesn’t mean you have class. They seem to be the folks who just think they’re better than you just because they might have more money," a user wrote.

Advertisement

“The way people treat service workers tells you almost everything you need to know about them," a comment read.

Another suggested how the woman should have responded to the rude customer. “You haven’t paid sir. You’ve dropped your money," a person wrote.

“I was thinking ‘that’s crappy to do but I’m not about to cry’ then she turns around and the emotions came," a person reacted.

Another user thought that the customer dropped the cash unintentionally.

Advertisement

So, what are your thoughts on the video?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here