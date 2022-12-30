Woman Casually Takes a Dip in -27 Degree Icy Water, Then Drinks Coffee to Fight Cold

Seeking thrill allows one to explore different adventures and this woman has taken it to a whole new level. The woman in question, who appears to have a knack for bathing in challenging situations, was captured clambering down snow-covered banks to take an icy dip in chilly water. Notably, the temperature was seemingly minus twenty-seven degrees outside. The video begins with a warm cup of what appears to be coffee placed by the side of a chilly water lake. While people will tend to refrain from even touching the cold water, a woman braved the cold to go for a bracing winter dip.

Footage of the incident saw the thriller seeker making a slight moment underwater before finally paddling above the water, making herself clearly visible in the video frame. The landscape that’s covered with heavy snow and a series of trees stretched far away, seems to be a highly-risky place to take up the challenge. But the woman needed no bounds for seeking excitement. If her winter dip wasn’t enough to leave the internet shocked, the apparent temperature of the area was sure to make users gasping for air. It was the woman herself who ended up revealing the temperature which was at -27 degrees Celsius on her mobile device.

As soon as she rose above the water level of the stream, the woman moved toward the warm cup of coffee. She instantly gulped down a sip and used the phone to highlight the chilly temperature. If the video is anything to go by, it seems that the lady was extremely ecstatic after completing the risky dip. Watch the video here:

Within a span of a few days, the clip has amassed over seven lakh views on Twitter, thereby leaving many shocked. A user commented, “I feel like my teeth would explode."

Another enquired, “Where is this?"

Meanwhile, a section of the internet also believed that the clip might be fake or edited. The location remains unclear as of yet.

