Woman, Caught Whiling Away Time Working From Home, Fired; Fined Rs 3 Lakh

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the work-from-home module has been adopted by many companies around the world. The module, which started as a necessity during the pandemic, soon became the new normal with many companies continuing the trend to date as it benefits both employer and employee. However, if you thought that working from home also meant you could escape the eyes of your employer, you were wrong.

A British Columbia-based firm has developed software to keep an eye on people working from home named Timecamp and a Canadian woman recently lost her job, courtesy of the software. Karlee Besse, a remote accountant in British Columbia, has been directed to make a payment of Rs. 3 lakh to her employers as compensation for ‘theft of time’, apart from being fired.

According to reports, the TimeCamp programme monitors people who work from home. The software discovered that Besse spent the majority of her working hours away from her home desk. As a result, she was sacked right away. Besse has questioned the authenticity of the software and also alleged that she was fired without any prior notice and demanded around Rs 3.03 lakh including unpaid wages and severance from her employer. The matter was soon taken to court.

The company, however, rejected the woman’s allegations and demonstrated the effectiveness of the programme. The woman clocked more than 50 hours of working time, according to the employer, but she did not spend the entire time at work. After this, the judge rejected the woman’s claim and, on the contrary, ordered her to pay Rs 3 lakh to the company.

