Get ready to be amazed by some amazing skills of this student who is taking over social media. Meet Chen Yining, the multitalented Chinese student who just graduated from a UK university in the most epic way possible – with what people are calling a Kung fu style celebration. It has left her teachers and fellow graduates as well as the internet in awe. It was not just any ordinary graduation ceremony. Chen Yining’s gymnastic skills were so impressive that her celebration has gone viral. Just like her fellow graduates, she is seen coming up to the middle of the stage to take her degree. Before reaching her professor though, she does an impressive side flip while in robes and smiles to celebrate this milestone in her life.

It’s no surprise that Chen Yining’s graduation celebration is making waves on social media – after all, who wouldn’t be impressed by such a unique and entertaining display of happiness? Many people congratulated her on her graduation and praised her for expressing herself in the way she saw fit. A Twitter user wrote, "Another way of expressing happiness."

“Flippin’ awesome. Excellent form. And congrats on graduating!" another tweet read.

“Expression of inner happiness is always beautiful, more so when next does it in style!" wrote another social media user.

Chen Yining was not the only one who decided to turn her graduation into a memorable event by celebrating it in style. In a similar incident, a young man decided to propose to his college sweetheart during his graduation ceremony. The newly graduated student David Shoemaker was recorded on camera as he was seen bringing his girlfriend to the centre of the stage. Ryann looks genuinely confused at first. That is until David drops to one knee. He proposes to Ryann as she bursts into tears of joy. The woman goes on to accept the proposal with a sweet kiss. As nervous as David might be, all that disappears and he can be seen smiling along with Ryann.

Whether a public proposal is something to look forward to or simply cringe-worthy, social media users could not be of one mind. For a few users, this seemed like a way to get the woman to say yes. Others were not so sure about that idea. They thought it was a genuinely sweet moment shared between the couples.

