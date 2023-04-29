Woman Complains Of 'Buzzing' Sound In Ear, Doctors Find Colony Of Spiders Inside

A colony of spiders was discovered in a woman’s ear after she walked into a hospital in China, complaining of pain and a constant buzzing sound. Initially, the doctors at the Huidong County People’s Hospital tried to check if the woman had tinnitus and performed an endoscopy. However, they found a false eardrum that was actually a web created by the spider. The arachnid rushed out and tried to attack the endoscopic tube. Doctors were able to take out the spider safely. To everyone’s relief, the spider was not poisonous, and the woman had endured only minor damage to her ear canal. The incident took place in China’s Sichuan province on April 20.

“The web made by this spider is very similar to the eardrum. When the ear endoscope first entered, nothing abnormal was found. But when you look closely, there seems to be something moving underneath. I pushed aside the spider web, it was about to flee, but it was finally taken out smoothly," Han Xinglong, the physician of the Department of Otolaryngology, told local media.

The hospital also warned individuals against removing foreign objects from their bodies by themselves as it could cause injuries. The hospital urged people to seek professional help in such situations.

The doctors also advised people to ensure proper hygiene and check the breeding ground of spiders.

This is not the first time such a shocking incident has taken place. Previously, a clip of a spider crawling out of a woman’s ear had grabbed attention online. The arachnid easily moved out of the ear as light was focused on it. The clip left social media users disgusted.

Back in 2012, a woman, identified as Mrs Lee, had checked into a hospital in China after being bothered by an itchy year. It was later revealed that a spider had been living in her ear canal. As reported by the Huffington Post, the spider may have crawled into Lee’s ear while she was asleep in her home, which was being renovated. Doctors had to fill the woman’s ear with saline, to see if the spider would come out on its own. Luckily, their plan worked.

