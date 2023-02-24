Sometimes, things don’t go according to plan, and people end up facing criticism and trolling for their actions that catch the negative attention of hawk-eyed internet users. One such instance recently occurred with a woman who was called out for the filthy cooking method she used for preparing ramen for the homeless people on the streets. The viral video showed her cooking a large batch of ramen in her truck and then stepping into the cooked preparation to settle it, which sparked a controversy on social media.

In the clip, she could be seen pouring numerous packets of chicken ramen into her truck’s container which was covered with a polybag and was half-filled with water to cook the Japanese noodles on a pretty large scale. She then added some green beans, corn kernels, chicken seasoning, a box of melted butter parsley flakes, and minced onion to her ‘family recipe’. However, things went wrong when she decided to wrap her legs in plastic bags and jump into the ramen preparation to ‘cook’ it up. But that wasn’t it!

To make matters worse, when asked whether they would drive with the ‘open ramen’ in their carriage, she replied, “Haven’t you heard of a food truck?"

These disgusted users as they got concerned about the unhygienic cooking method, especially since the food was intended for the homeless. “She stood on the ground wearing trash bags on her feet and then walked right into the food. Wow," commented a user while another one wrote, “She literally could have just taken packets of soup and bowls and water bottles to them and it wouldn’t have gone to waste either."

“If I was the law, I would force them to sit down and eat every last noodle from the bed of that truck, like that boy who ate that chocolate cake in Matilda," remarked the third user. Thus, the backlash and criticism she faced, as a result, turned things around for her.

The now-viral clip also had the duo approaching a man on the street who was elated to get the food that he served for himself by climbing onto their truck’s carriage and filling two bowls of ramen noodles.

