Fashion is all about experimenting with new trends and recreating styles, based on individual comfort and creativity. But with diversity in fashion comes diversity in opinions. Recently, a woman’s attempt to revamp a 1970s dress into a vintage-inspired birthday outfit stirred up mixed reactions online, highlighting the varying perspectives in the fashion world.

Actor Kelley Heyer, who starred in movies such as The Cousin Effect - Best Man and Daddy’s Wallet, took to Instagram to share her unique approach to creating a modern birthday look. As a Pisces, she wanted to channel “water mermaid vibes" but also drew inspiration from vintage nightgowns, 60s style, and Regency-era costumes for the neckline. Starting with a light blue vintage dress, she cut off the bottom and removed the floral lace. Adding chunky beads and pearls proved to be a challenge, prompting her to make a follow-up video revising the stitching with the help of a friend. Despite some setbacks, she eventually brought her dream of a stunning, sparkly vintage-style dress to life.

Kelley’s dress redesign received mixed reactions online, with some criticising her for altering a classic 70s dress. One user wrote, “Ripping up the vintage lace only to replace it with low quality rhinestones and plastic “pearls"???," while another expressed dismay at watching “that gorgeous dress get ripped apart." A third commenter lamented that “that dress was perfect already."

However, some supported Kelley’s creative vision, with one user asking, “Why are people so mad that you changed a dress… it’s clothing not an artifact. Yes some fashion should be preserved but we already do that. Let people alter their clothes! Even if it’s not your style!" This sentiment was echoed by a Twitter user who re-shared a screenshot of the backlash, stating, “The internet’s obsession with preserving unused items as is unhealthy."

One commenter even dismissed the criticism as overblown and argued that the dress would be forgotten in due time. “Ppl are so unserious they’re acting like she desecrated a memorial or landmark when they’ll literally forget this dress existed by tomorrow," they remarked.

