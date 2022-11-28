Woman Delivers Baby in McDonald’s Bathroom, US Franchise Workers Call Her 'Little Nugget'

McDonald’s, known for its big Macs and scrumptious meals, ‘delivered’ a baby and not just food in the USA’s Atlanta. Alandria Worthy, who stopped by to take a quick break on her way to the hospital, found that her water broke in McD’s washroom and she went into labour there and then. As the US franchise workers helped with Worthy’s emergency delivery, they nicknamed the baby girl as “little nugget" who was born in the food outlet. ‘McDonald’s Little Nugget’ got recognised on the internet after the news outburst and the users are definitely ‘Lovin’ it’.

According to a report by People Magazine, Worthy was on her way to the hospital ok Wednesday morning when she stopped by to use the washroom at Atlanta’s McDonald’s outlet. In a while, she started screaming when her water broke in the fast food restaurant’s bathroom. Tunisia Woodward, the restaurant manager, rushed to the bathroom where she found Worthy lying on the toilet seat. “I open this door, didn’t see anyone, but I saw feet (under the door)," Woodward said to Atlanta-based news outlet ‘11 Alive’. She further added, “I opened, and she was on the toilet lying back, screaming. Then I knew to tell my crew, ‘We’re having a baby today.'"

Along with Woodward, her two colleagues, Sha’querria Kaigler and Keisha Blue-Murray got ready to deliver the baby. Meanwhile, Worthy’s fiancé, Deandre Phillips, came to check what was taking her so long and found that she was ready to give birth. “I got her on the floor, and I took off my clothes. The ladies at McDonald’s were at her front side, holding her hands, I had her feet propped up on my knees. We told her to push three pushes. She was a fighter," explained Phillips who entered the delivery scene while waiting for his fiancée in the car.

The baby was delivered within fifteen minutes of the delivery process that began with the emergency dispatch service taking them through the process after Kaigler dialed 911 on the call. The baby girl was named ‘Nandi Ariyah Morémi Phillips.’

Since Worthy and Phillips’ daughter was born in the McDonald’s bathroom, the employees nicknamed her “Little Nugget". “She’s definitely a nugget," Phillips agreed. “My parents loved the name, too. We were like, okay, it fits her. My little nugget," he added.

Thence, as Worthy was blessed with a baby girl, it was the hard work and immediate support the McD employees that also earned them gift card worth $250.

