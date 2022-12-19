Home » BUZZ » Woman Donates Her Kidney To Friend, Gets A Harley-Davidson In Return

Woman Donates Her Kidney To Friend, Gets A Harley-Davidson In Return

The 57-year-old, who works at a tech company, realised that his illness could take his life when his wife's sister, Elaine, came to his rescue.

Elaine, 52, donated her kidney to Jaffa after he came to know that he is suffering from kidney problems during a medical checkup.
Elaine, 52, donated her kidney to Jaffa after he came to know that he is suffering from kidney problems during a medical checkup.

We often hear the popular proverb – “A friend in need is a friend indeed." But, it turned out to be a reality for this 57-year-old man, Jaffa Shamshuddin, whose friend donated her kidney to him. Elaine Garner, who is also his sister-in-law, made one of the biggest decisions of her life to save Jaffa’s life. So, in return, he fulfilled an old dream of hers. The man gifted her a gleaming Harley-Davidson, with a special number, worth Rs 11 lakhs.

Elaine, 52, donated her kidney to Jaffa after he came to know that he is suffering from kidney problems during a medical checkup. The 57-year-old, who works at a tech company, realised that his illness could take his life when his wife’s sister, Elaine, came to his rescue. She donated her kidney to him without expecting anything in return.

According to a report by Daily Star, Jaffa gifted Elaine her favourite Harley-Davidson bike with a special number plate, which cost him Rs 11 lakh. Earlier, Elaine and her partner, Steve, had to sell their bike collection due to some emergency. But, Elaine used to miss her collection, so Jaffa decided to give her a bike to express his gratitude.

He told the online portal, “I knew how much she missed her Harley-Davidson. So I couldn’t think of any way better than replacing the one she had to give up. I know she didn’t want to do anything, but I was determined to mark the special thing she did for me."

“What can you say when you receive such an incredible gift? He’s an amazing guy. I was in tears," added Elaine.

