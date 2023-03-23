Home » Buzz » Woman Eating Paneer and Roti With Ketchup Disses Chicken, Gets Cooked on Twitter

Woman Eating Paneer and Roti With Ketchup Disses Chicken, Gets Cooked on Twitter

A Twitter user called paneer better than chicken. She went on to get dragged for consuming her paneer and roti with ketchup.

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 15:44 IST

Twitter user's unpopular food opinion gets dragged. (Credits: Twitter/@DitforTit)
As far as unpopular opinions go, siding with either chicken or paneer may spell trouble if you’re on Twitter. If you prefer vegetarian food, paneer might be your go-to; if you’re non-vegetarian, chicken is the default protein. A Twitter user dared to start the debate by tweeting out her opinion on the better of the two and is now getting cooked.

“Unpopular opinion Paneer is better than Chicken>," one Tanya Bhardwaj wrote on Twitter. She posted a photo of her meal along with it. It consisted of some rotis, a cup of chai, some paneer and some ketchup on the side. She ended up, probably unwittingly, starting a food war. Many people spoke out in support of their favourite chicken; some supported Tanya’s opinion.

Most, however, roasted her over the combination of items she was consuming, especially the presence of the ketchup.

Recently, a similar food war had started on Twitter after one user shared a photo of a plate of biryani and spoke about how he preferred Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul biryani (that he bought from a Chennai restaurant) over the type of biryani popular in Kolkata and Lucknow and predictably, Twitter went up in flames.

Shaoni Sarkar

