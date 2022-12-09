Woman Fakes Pregnancy To Smuggle Semiconductors In China, Arrested At Zhuhai

We often come across news articles detailing unique ways undertaken by smugglers to transport goods illegally to escape the officials. And, one such method implemented by a woman in China has caught the attention of many on social media. The woman used a prosthetic baby bump to fake her pregnancy for smuggling multiple computer chips and smartphones.

According to a Bloomberg report, a woman was arrested by customs officials in China for smuggling semiconductors inside a prosthetic baby bump. The woman, who was travelling from Macau, was stopped at Zhuhai on November 25 and a total of 202 processors and nine smartphones were found on her.

In a statement, customs stated that an officer at the border cross became suspicious of the woman upon questioning her. The woman shared that she was about five or six months pregnant, but her belly looked like she was in the third trimester. This led to the officer carrying out a thorough inspection, which revealed the pregnancy to be fake.

HKEPC Media had also tweeted about the incident by captioning the tweet, “[Pregnant woman successfully installed 202 CPU] When a pregnant woman was stopped by Gongbei Customs in Zhuhai from Macau, she reported that she was 5 months pregnant, but she was suspicious because of her abnormally large belly. It was found that the pregnant woman was wearing a silicone belly band with 202 Intel processors and 9 iPhones inside."

An underground market for semiconductors has been growing rapidly since 2020 in China. This happened due to the global shortage of chips that started to disrupt supplies of all kinds of electronics and vehicles. China’s semiconductor crisis worsened further when the US curbed exports of high-end semiconductors and chip-making equipment to the country, partly to stop them from being used for military purposes. And, iPhones are smuggled simply because they cost a lot in China due to the import taxes.

