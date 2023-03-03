A woman in the UK was shocked to discover a century-old Dairy Milk bar cover beneath the bathroom floorboards of her house. Identified to be Emma Young, the woman who resides in a 1930s house located in Plymouth, Devon, was renovating her house when she unearthed the wrapper, as per Metro UK. Initially, the mom-of-two thought it was just some old rubbish, however, when she brushed away the settled dust off the cover, she quickly realized it was a piece of history. The century-old cardboard box of chocolate had Cadbury’s signature purple packaging.

Advertisement

Emma described it to be in a ‘pristine’ condition, stating that it could be simply put back on the shelf again. The mother realized the box must be old as it reportedly had a ‘six pence’ price tag attached to it. She seemingly kept the 16 cm long vintage packet on her mantelpiece as she tried to figure out how old was the Dairy Milk bar sleeve. In her quest to find out answers, Emma got in touch with Cadbury, and the firm informed her it was a 1930-1934 old Dairy Milk box.

Advertisement

The UK mom said, “What stunned me a lot was its condition. It’s in such good nick and one side is pristine - you wouldn’t believe that it was nearly 100 years old. It’s more than a wrapper, it’s a bit of history. It’s been sitting on our mantlepiece because it’s a little bit of a talking point," reported Metro UK. Emma added that the Dairy Milk cardboard box has got sentimental value. Since the mother is a chocolate lover, with Cadbury being her personal favourite, this discovery felt immensely special for her.

Advertisement

She is now planning to frame the bar and display it proudly inside her residence as a part of her renovation. “I think it might have to be framed and go on the bathroom wall with the date of the find because that’s where it belongs, so we’ll put it back where we found it but in full view this time," she added. A spokesperson of Cadbury while talking about the discovery stated, “We were delighted to see the joy that this piece of Cadbury history has brought! As the nation’s favourite chocolate brand, Cadbury has a rich heritage and has been part of British culture and heritage for almost 200 hundred years," as per the publication.

The representative added that the incident was a gentle reminder for the firm how their chocolate bar plays a cherished role in people’s lives.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here