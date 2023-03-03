Home » BUZZ » Woman Finds 100-Year-Old Dairy Milk Box Under Her Bathroom Floor

Woman Finds 100-Year-Old Dairy Milk Box Under Her Bathroom Floor

Emma Young was renovating her house when she unearthed the wrapper.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 09:38 IST

New Delhi, India

The woman contacted Cadbury and they informed her it was a Dairy Milk box from 1930-1934. (Image Credit : Twitter/@adage)
The woman contacted Cadbury and they informed her it was a Dairy Milk box from 1930-1934. (Image Credit : Twitter/@adage)

A woman in the UK was shocked to discover a century-old Dairy Milk bar cover beneath the bathroom floorboards of her house. Identified to be Emma Young, the woman who resides in a 1930s house located in Plymouth, Devon, was renovating her house when she unearthed the wrapper, as per Metro UK. Initially, the mom-of-two thought it was just some old rubbish, however, when she brushed away the settled dust off the cover, she quickly realized it was a piece of history. The century-old cardboard box of chocolate had Cadbury’s signature purple packaging.

(Image Credit : The Sun)

Advertisement

Emma described it to be in a ‘pristine’ condition, stating that it could be simply put back on the shelf again. The mother realized the box must be old as it reportedly had a ‘six pence’ price tag attached to it. She seemingly kept the 16 cm long vintage packet on her mantelpiece as she tried to figure out how old was the Dairy Milk bar sleeve. In her quest to find out answers, Emma got in touch with Cadbury, and the firm informed her it was a 1930-1934 old Dairy Milk box.

(Image Credit : The Sun)

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The UK mom said, “What stunned me a lot was its condition. It’s in such good nick and one side is pristine - you wouldn’t believe that it was nearly 100 years old. It’s more than a wrapper, it’s a bit of history. It’s been sitting on our mantlepiece because it’s a little bit of a talking point," reported Metro UK. Emma added that the Dairy Milk cardboard box has got sentimental value. Since the mother is a chocolate lover, with Cadbury being her personal favourite, this discovery felt immensely special for her.

Advertisement

(Image Credit : The Sun)

She is now planning to frame the bar and display it proudly inside her residence as a part of her renovation. “I think it might have to be framed and go on the bathroom wall with the date of the find because that’s where it belongs, so we’ll put it back where we found it but in full view this time," she added. A spokesperson of Cadbury while talking about the discovery stated, “We were delighted to see the joy that this piece of Cadbury history has brought! As the nation’s favourite chocolate brand, Cadbury has a rich heritage and has been part of British culture and heritage for almost 200 hundred years," as per the publication.

The representative added that the incident was a gentle reminder for the firm how their chocolate bar plays a cherished role in people’s lives.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: March 03, 2023, 09:38 IST
last updated: March 03, 2023, 09:38 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Alaya F Raises Temperature By Posing Seductively In Stylish Blue Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+24PHOTOS

Radhika Merchant, Jaya Bachchan, Uorfi Javed, Neetu Kapoor Turn Heads At Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Fashion Film Launch, See Pics