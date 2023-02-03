A woman called out a work client for making “nasty" comments about her when he accidentally shared his Zoom screen during a video call. She shared the entire incident on TikTok and now, the internet is lauding the woman for confronting the man. Whitney Sharpe, a business executive, shared a video that showed her on a Microsoft Teams call, which had three male clients from a vendor, who were looking forward to sell their software to her company, Mindlance. However, while sharing screens, one of the men exposed his group chat with his colleagues wherein they made objectifying comments about Whitney’s appearance.

The viral TikTok video was also shared on Twitter by a news portal - Now This News. In the clip, Whitney is seen sharply, yet in a calm and composed manner, calling out the male clients for the “locker room talk." She said, “First of all, if we’re going to continue working together. I want to work with a woman sales representative because I don’t want to have to see locker-room talk about myself when you’re sharing screens. So, if we’re going to move forward, I would like to work with an account rep that’s maybe a woman in the area so that we can move forward that way."

Advertisement

“I know that was a mistake, but I don’t want to see locker room talks about myself," Whitney added.

We could also hear one of the men apologising for the trash talk. He said, “That’s an inexcusable mistake." Whitney also narrated about how she felt about the whole turn of events, “What was going through my head is ‘remain calm, remain professional.’ It was like watching a football game and I was getting the play-by-plays."

Advertisement

In one follow-up video, which was captioned “How not to apologize in corporate America 101," Whitney shared a screenshot of an email she received from the client company’s vice president of sales, reported New York Post. Although the VP said there was “no excuse" for the lack of professionalism in the men, he couldn’t reassign her to a female sales representative because there were no women “skilled enough" to assist in their organisation.

Advertisement

Giving another update to her followers, Whitney revealed she didn’t go through with the potential vendor and called off their partnership. She mentioned that the VP of sales, of the prospective client company, finally called her over the phone, not to apologise, but to do “damage control" and urged to continue with the sales. But Whitney stated that she cannot “work with a vendor and my company will not support a vendor that does not support women in business," reported the publication.

Advertisement

Whitney received much love and support from her followers, who lauded her for taking a stand for herself.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here