Woman Gets Her Favourite Bus Route Tattooed On Her Body. Here’s Why

Social media keeps treating us to interesting things and we go crazy over it. Well, you must have seen posts of people flaunting their unique tattoos. Recently, a 25-year-old woman named Elliott Colvin, who is so obsessed with buses — that she has them tattooed on her body. With this tattoo on her arm, she wants to show the world her love for buses. That is the reason why she got a bus route and the bus that runs on it, tattooed on her arm.

It may sound strange, but Elliott has the bus route number from Manchester to Stockport tattooed on her arm. She takes this bus route every day and got this tattoo to commemorate her relationship with it. This bus route is also meaningful to her because it is where she met her partner, Will Sanders. They have been together for 5 years and travel together on this bus route.

Advertisement

While posting the picture, she wrote, “Name something more iconic. Thank you maisieellistattoos for making my 192 dream come true."

In an interview, Elliott said: “It’s a bit nerdy, to be fair. My partner is a bit of a trainspotter. We’ve been together about five years and I’ve always been into transport and travel."

Advertisement

Bus Service 192, according to Elliot, is one of the most dependable bus services in the Stockport area. Elliot and Will both enjoy taking the bus. When she and Will moved into a flat in Manchester, she noticed that there was a bus every two minutes. She was very pleased with the service and decided to have this tattoo done by artist Maisie.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here